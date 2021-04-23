 Skip to main content
Fire at Shanghai electronics factory kills 8
AP

Fire at Shanghai electronics factory kills 8

SHANGHAI (AP) — A fire at an electronics factory in Shanghai killed eight people Friday including two firefighters, the city government announced.

The fire broke out at the Shengrui Electronic Technology (Shanghai) Co. in the Chinese business capital's Jinshan district at 6:20 a.m., a government statement said. It said rescue crews found the bodies of six employees and two firefighters who died in the blaze.

The cause was under investigation, the city government said.

