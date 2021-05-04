 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food of the future? EU nations put mealworms on the menu
0 comments
AP

Food of the future? EU nations put mealworms on the menu

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRUSSELS (AP) — Dried yellow mealworms could soon be hitting supermarket shelves and restaurants across Europe.

The European Union's 27 nations gave the greenlight Tuesday to a proposal to put the Tenebrio molitor beetle's larvae on the market as a “novel food.”

The move came after the EU's food safety agency published a scientific opinion this year that concluded worms were safe to eat. Researchers said the worms, either eaten whole or in powdered form, are a protein-rich snack or an ingredient for other foods.

Allergic reactions may occur for people with pre-existing allergies to crustaceans and dust mites, the Commission said.

Insects as food represent a very small market but EU officials said breeding them for food could have environmental benefits. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization calls insects "a healthy and highly nutritious food source with a high content of fat, protein, vitamins, fibers and minerals."

Following Tuesday's approval by EU states, a EU regulation authorizing dried yellow mealworms as a food will be adopted in the coming weeks.

———

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico City overpass collapse kills at least 23

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+18
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens
World

Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters.

+10
Man United fans storm stadium, force game to be called off
World

Man United fans storm stadium, force game to be called off

  • Updated

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Anti-ownership protests by Manchester United fans forced the postponement of a Premier League game on Sunday against Liverpool after the stadium was stormed and thousands more supporters blocked access into Old Trafford as they demanded the Glazer family sell the club.

+2
Prince William, Kate release images to mark 10th anniversary
World

Prince William, Kate release images to mark 10th anniversary

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday by releasing photographs and a video offering an image of domestic bliss — a contrast to the tensions that have gripped Britain's royal family in recent weeks.

EXPLAINER: Why India's pandemic data is vastly undercounted
National

EXPLAINER: Why India's pandemic data is vastly undercounted

  • Updated

Even after more than a year of devastating coronavirus surges across the world, the intensity and scale of India's current crisis stands out, with patients desperate for short supplies of oxygen, pleas for help from overwhelmed hospitals, and images of body bags and funeral pyres.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News