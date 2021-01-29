French court awards total $8.9 million to former coal miners

LYON, France (AP) — A French court ordered the state on Friday to pay a total 7.3 million euros ($8.9 million) to 727 former coal miners for anxiety caused to them by a career of exposure to toxic substances.

The case could set a precedent for other former miners or people working in dangerous environments without protection.

“Anxiety” damages, granted in the past for those exposed to asbestos, allows compensation for people who are not sick but who could become sick because of past exposure.

The labor court in the northern city of Douai found the state responsible for the anxiety of 727 former workers from the Lorraine region coal mines — the last ones to operate in France — and ordered payments of 10,000 euros to each one.

The miners welcomed the decision, after eight years of legal proceedings stemming from a complaint filed in 2013 by a miners’ union.

France nationalized its coal mines after World War II, and produced tens of millions of tons a year in the post-war era. The Loire region closed its ones in 1973, and the Calais region in 1990. The last French coal mines closed in 2004, in the Lorraine region.