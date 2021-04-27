Full COVID-19 lockdown adds to financial strain in Turkey

Aslan’s husband and business partner, Baris, said the Turkish government's decision came late but was correct. He added: “It’s a very difficult decision for the shopkeepers, for the working people. For this, the state should provide great assistance.”

Earlier this month, Erdogan announced an extension of short labor payments for registered workers whose hours were cut due to pandemic restrictions. Some payments previously were made to small businesses.

Shoe store manager Burcin Yilmaz lamented that he would again have to shut his business. During the past three months, several baerby shops that had been open a long time shut down for good, he said..

“We have to close down and wait and see what happens in the end,” Yilmaz said.

Erdogan said daily confirmed cases would have to rapidly drop below 5,000 for Turkey “to not be left behind” as many European countries start reopening.

"Otherwise, we will inevitably face a heavy price in every area, from tourism to trade and education,” the president said.