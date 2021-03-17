German automaker BMW ramps up electric vehicle offerings

In particular, he said that BMW's plug-in hybrids “are here to stay for quite some time" despite recent criticism of the technology from environmentalists that some owners rely mostly on the diesel or gasoline engine. Such hybrids have the advantage that they can run emissions-free — and can be eligible for government incentives — but have the conventional engine in case there's no place at hand to charge. Hybrids also offer the brisk acceleration and quiet that come from having an electric motor.

Zipse cited the “sheer driving pleasure” from hybrids as one reason he believes their future “has just begun.”

BMW used the occasion to reveal the production version of the i4, a battery-powered vehicle with four doors and sloping roofline dubbed a “gran coupe” by the company. The car will join three existing electrics — the i3, Mini SE and iX3 sport utility — and a fifth, the iX, also is expected to come out this year.

Zipse cautioned that the speed of adoption of battery-only cars would depend on the rollout of more charging infrastructure.

GM has said it hopes to phase out gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2035. Volvo Cars, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding, says it plas to sell only electric vehicles by 2030, and Jaguar Land Rover says its Jaguar brand will be all-electric by 2025.