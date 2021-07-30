German economy rebounds in 2nd quarter but short of forecast

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's economy grew by 1.5% in the second quarter compared with the previous three-month period, picking up after a sharp first-quarter fall but less strongly than expected.

The figure released Friday by the Federal Statistical Office fell short of the 2% gain economists had forecast. In addition, the first-quarter decline was sharper than previously reported — a 2.1% drop in gross domestic product, rather than the 1.8% reported in May.

Second-quarter GDP was 9.2% higher than a year earlier, in price- and calendar-adjusted terms. Last year's second quarter saw the strong initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the German economy, Europe's biggest.

This year's April-June period saw infections flare up again and then decline to a very low level, prompting authorities to relax many restrictions, while the country's vaccination campaign picked up speed.

Despite the upturn, which was attributed to higher household and government spending, the economy hasn't yet returned to its pre-pandemic size. The statistics office said GDP was still 3.4% lower in the second quarter than it was in the final quarter of 2019, the last one before the pandemic started.