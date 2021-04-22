German 'emergency brake' plan clears last legislative hurdle

BERLIN (AP) — A plan by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to mandate uniform restrictions in areas where the coronavirus is spreading too quickly cleared its final legislative hurdle on Thursday as it was passed by parliament's upper house.

The upper house, where Germany's 16 state governments are represented, could have held up the plan by seeking renegotiations but let it pass. It now goes to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to be signed.

The legislation to apply an “emergency brake” consistently in areas with high infection rates is intended to end the patchwork of measures that has often characterized the pandemic response across highly decentralized Germany’s 16 states. The measures include closures and a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew, the most controversial element.

The bill was approved by parliament's lower house on Wednesday. It will apply until the end of June.

“Summer is not so far away, and ... making the decisive difference with vaccination,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said. “But for that, we need action now to break this wave (of infections), and this bill serves that end.”