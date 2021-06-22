German finance minister, auditors faulted in Wirecard probe

“Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and the leadership of the Finance Ministry bear political responsibility for the Wirecard scandal,” Union bloc lawmaker Matthias Hauer told reporters. “Mr. Scholz presented himself as a silent minister with implausible lapses of memory.”

He said the Finance Ministry should have stepped in when the country's financial regulator in 2019 issued a ban on short-selling Wirecard stock. The ban gave credence to Wirecard's claim that its stock was being manipulated at a time when media reports, particularly by Britain's Financial Times, indicated the company was cooking the books.

In their 4,500-page report, lawmakers also heavily criticized the auditing company Ernst & Young, also known as EY, for repeatedly approving Wirecard's annual accounts.

Questions have also been raised about political lobbying for Wirecard by Merkel during a 2019 visit to China. Germany's longtime leader, who isn't running for a fifth term, testified before the parliamentary investigations committee that the payments company received no special treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0