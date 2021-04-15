German high court overturns Berlin cap on rental prices

“Since the federal legislature has laws... regulating rental prices, there is no room for the the states to legislate,” the court said in its ruling.

Germany's top housing official, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, welcomed the decision, saying the rent cap had caused “uncertainty on the housing market, put a brake on investments and didn't create a single new home.”

The Left party, which has its roots in the former East German communist party and oversees housing in the capital, said the court decision would be a disappointment for some 1.5 million Berlin households that were covered by the cap.

“They have the (Christian Democratic) Union and the FDP to thank,” said the party's housing policy expert, Caren Lay.

She called for nationwide legislation to be passed at the federal level, which the court said would be required for a rent cap to be constitutional.

Elections for a new national parliament and the Berlin state assembly are scheduled for Sept. 26, and Thursday's ruling is likely to make affordable housing a major campaign issue.

The head of one major housing company said it didn't plan to demand back payments from tenants who paid lower rents due to the now-nixed cap.