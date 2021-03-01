German Social Democrats unveil program for September vote

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Social Democrats, traditionally the country's main center-left party, on Monday unveiled an election program that seeks higher taxes for top earners and a higher minimum wage while also emphasizing climate protection.

The party hopes the program will help propel it out of a long poll slump. Three of Germany's eight post-World War II chancellors so far were Social Democrats — most recently center-right Chancellor Angela Merkel's immediate predecessor, Gerhard Schroeder.

But the party, which has been Merkel's junior governing partner for 11 of the past 15 years, is stuck at around 16-17% support in polls — far behind Merkel's Union bloc and a bit behind the environmentalist Greens.

The Social Democrats so far are the only party to pick a candidate for chancellor in the Sept. 26 election — Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is also Merkel's vice chancellor — and on Monday became the first to present a draft election program.

It is distinctly left-leaning, calling for an income tax reform that raises taxes for top earners and a quick rise in the minimum wage to “at least” 12 euros ($14.50) per hour. It is currently 9.50 euros.