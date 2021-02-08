 Skip to main content
Germany declares Russian diplomat 'persona non grata' in response to Moscow's expulsion of European diplomats last week
AP

Germany declares Russian diplomat 'persona non grata' in response to Moscow's expulsion of European diplomats last week

BERLIN (AP) — Germany declares Russian diplomat 'persona non grata' in response to Moscow's expulsion of European diplomats last week.

