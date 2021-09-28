 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Germany sees calls for quick decisions on new government

  • Updated
  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — Pressure grew for a quick start to talks on Germany's next government as newly elected lawmakers held their first meetings on Tuesday and tensions simmered in outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc, which declined to its worst-ever result in the country's election.

The narrow winners of Sunday's parliamentary election, the center-left Social Democrats of Olaf Scholz, underlined their hopes of a quick start to talks with the likely kingmakers in a new government. And several prominent figures in Merkel's center-right Union bloc questioned an initial push by election loser Armin Laschet to lead a new administration.

Since neither of the traditional big parties wants to renew their outgoing “grand coalition” of rivals, the third- and fourth-placed parties — the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats — appear to hold the keys to a parliamentary majority. Leaders of those parties plan to meet each other this week to search for common ground before entertaining advances from potential suitors.

“The Greens and Free Democrats have been invited by us to hold exploratory talks with us this week already if they want,” Social Democratic parliamentary group leader Rolf Muetzenich said before a gathering of his party's newly elected and outgoing lawmakers.

People are also reading…

Scholz, the outgoing vice chancellor, said Monday that he wants a new government before Christmas if possible. Forming a government can take weeks or months in Germany as parties thrash out in detail the new coalition's plans.

Laschet's Union bloc also is holding a meeting of its lawmakers later Tuesday, with recriminations likely after a disastrous campaign. After saying Sunday night that it would do “everything we can" to form a new administration, Laschet made clear Monday that he still hopes to lead one — but sounded more reserved, arguing that voters gave no party a mandate.

Hesse state governor Volker Bouffier said that “we have no entitlement to take government responsibility.” The head of the Union's youth wing, Tilman Kuban, said that “we lost the election, period.” He argued that the mandate to form a government lies with the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats.

A top lawmaker with the Free Democrats called for all parties to be ready for talks by the end of this week, and for the Union to figure out what it wants to do. Marco Buschmann, the party's chief whip, told Deutschlandfunk radio that “very different signals are being sent in the Union. Some want to govern, I think — others don't.”

There have been some calls for Laschet to resign as leader of his Christian Democratic Union, the dominant party in the Union bloc, but not so far from prominent figures.

Anton Hofreiter, one of the Greens' parliamentary leaders, noted as their much-increased group met that his party, the Social Democrats, and the Free Democrats made gains in the election while the Union lost significant ground.

“We will of course talk with all democratic parties, but that's why it's more likely that in the end there will be a ‘traffic light,’" he said, using the German shorthand — based on the parties' colors — for a Social Democrat-Green-Free Democrat alliance.

The full 735-member new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, is expected to hold its first meeting next month.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnny Depp: "Not one of you" is safe with "cancel culture"

Johnny Depp: "Not one of you" is safe with "cancel culture"

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Taking center stage in a prestigious Spanish film festival to receive a top career award, actor Johnny Depp presented himself as a victim of the "cancel culture" that, he said, has spread across the cinema industry.

Rowdy celebrations erupt in Norway as COVID restrictions end

Rowdy celebrations erupt in Norway as COVID restrictions end

HELSINKI (AP) — Police in Norway on Sunday reported dozens of disturbances and violent clashes including mass brawls in the Nordic country’s big cities after streets, bars, restaurants and nightclubs were filled with people celebrating the end of COVID-19 restrictions that lasted for more than a year.

Women win top awards at San Sebastian film festival

Women win top awards at San Sebastian film festival

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Female actors and filmmakers swept the top awards at the San Sebastian film festival on Saturday, with the Golden Shell for the best film going to “Blue Moon" ("Crai Nou”) by Romanian director Alina Grigore.

Many migrants staying in US even as expulsion flights rise

Many migrants staying in US even as expulsion flights rise

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Three hours after being freed from a giant migrant camp under an international bridge, Mackenson Veillard stood outside a gas station and took stock of his sudden good fortune as he and his pregnant wife waited for a Greyhound bus to take them to a cousin in San Antonio.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News