 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Germany to let citizens store ID cards on smartphone
0 comments
AP

Germany to let citizens store ID cards on smartphone

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says its citizens will be able to use smartphones to store their government-issued ID cards and prove their identity online.

The move is part of a broader effort to haul Germany's decidedly analogue bureaucracy into the 21st century.

The Interior Ministry said Wednesday that from this fall, citizens will be able to use the electronic ID stored in their smartphones together with a PIN number to prove they are who they claim to be when communicating with authorities or private businesses.

Germans are frequently required to present credit card-sized cards featuring their photo and personal details, such as when applying for benefits, opening bank accounts or registering a vehicle. While there are already ways of doing this online, the physical card and a card reader are currently required.

Separately, the ministry said the Cabinet has agreed on a bill that will make government-generated data openly available to businesses and private individuals where possible, to spur the development of new applications.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate hears Trump's impeachment opening arguments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chinese-Australian reporter accused of spreading secrets
World

Chinese-Australian reporter accused of spreading secrets

  • Updated

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — China has formally arrested a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, Australia’s foreign minister said Monday.

+11
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
World

WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

  • Updated

WUHAN, China (AP) — The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said Tuesday, saying an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab was unlikely.

+13
South Africa suspends AstraZeneca vaccine drive
World

South Africa suspends AstraZeneca vaccine drive

  • Updated

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn't effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country.

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe’s oldest person survived COVID-19 and celebrates 117th birthday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News