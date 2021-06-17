Get a jab, win a condo: Hong Kong tries vaccine incentives

More than 450,000 people signed up on the first possible day for the chance to win the one-bedroom condominium, worth $1.4 million in one the world’s most expensive property markets. Registrations began this week and will remain open until September, when the draw will take place. Proof of vaccination is required to claim the prize.

Hong Kong so far has managed to avoid widespread infections, with fewer than 12,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

But its vaccination rate lags behind countries in the region such as Singapore, which has fully vaccinated a third of its 5.7 million people, as well as the U.S. and Britain, which have reached inoculation rates of about 45%.

That has led to a glut of hundreds of thousands of unused Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses, which will expire in August and likely have to be destroyed, even as countries elsewhere struggle to secure sufficient supplies. Authorities have said that agreements signed with pharmaceutical companies currently restrict them from reselling or giving away vaccines to countries in need.

Private businesses, anxious to have the economy return to normal as soon as possible, started offering the incentives on their own at first, saying they wanted to support the government's vaccination program.