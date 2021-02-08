Global shares rise as optimism grows over global recovery

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Monday, echoing the rally on Wall Street last week, with Japan's benchmark reaching a three-decade high on growing optimism over the global economy.

France's CAC 40 added 0.5% in early trading to 5,688.63, while Germany's DAX added 0.7% to 14,153.47. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.3% to 6,509.92. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures rising 0.2% to 31,117. S&P 500 futures were also up 0.2% at 3,889.75.

Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 2.1% to finish at 29,388.50. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6% to 6,880.70. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.9% to 3,091.24. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.1% to 29,319.47, while the Shanghai Composite picked up 1.0% to 3,532.45.

Analysts expect the world economy to grow this year after contracting last year because of the pandemic. Export-driven Asian nations, such as Japan, South Korea and China, are expected to get a big boost out of the recovery.

Investors have been encouraged by surprisingly good corporate earnings reports, news that a recent surge in new coronavirus cases is easing, and progress in the distribution of vaccines.