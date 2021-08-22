Greece: Forest fire destroys jobs of pine resin collectors

Fellow villager Antonis Natsios felt the same. He started collecting resin at the age of 12, learning the technique from his father, who had learned it from his father before him.

Now 51 and with three children, two of them in college, Natsios is unsure how he’ll make ends meet. Some of his fig trees were singed but would probably survive and produce a new crop, he said, and about 20% of his olive trees remained. But of the pine trees, his main source of income, “zero. Not even a branch.”

He sees few options. “Either the state, or God, if he helps. Or migration,” Natsios said.

The government has vowed to compensate all those affected by the fire. But nothing can make up for the loss of the source of their livelihoods for decades to come, the residents of north Evia say.

“We’ve lost everything for the next 30-40 years,” said beekeeper Makis Balalas, 44, who relied on Evia's forests for pine honey each year. The forest's destruction, he said, was far worse than the loss of any beehives.

“I can create new beehives,” he said. “But this that has been lost, you can’t create that again.”

For Natsios, it's the loss of the forest he grew up in that pains him the most.