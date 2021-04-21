Greece to reopen tourism services on May 15

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says its tourism services will open on May 15 when a ban on travel between different regions of the country will also be lifted.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the announcement in a televised address Wednesday, adding that restaurants and cafes will be allowed to reopen outdoor areas starting on May 3.

Restrictions, many of which have been in effect since early November, will remain in place over Orthodox Easter on May 2.

“Our goal is to have a safe Easter and a free summer. But one cannot undermine the other,” Mitsotakis said.

“That’s why we should not travel at Easter. Athens and other cities still have many COVID cases. Mass movement carries the risk of spreading the virus everywhere.”