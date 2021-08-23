Greece wildfires: 2 new blazes break out amid strong winds

One volunteer firefighter has died, and at least four others have been hospitalized with burn injuries.

The country’s firefighting capabilities have been stretched to the limit, leading the government to appeal for international help earlier this month as four major fires burned in separate parts of the country.

The fire department said it was scrambling ground and air firefighting forces to the Vilia area, around 60 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of Athens.

Nearly 300 firefighters, including reinforcements sent from Romania, had already been in the area, operating at the site of the previous fire, which had burned large swathes of a pine forest and some homes.

Over the weekend, authorities maintained hundreds of firefighters, backed up by helicopters and water-dropping planes, in the area to extinguish small flare-ups, fearing strong winds could rekindle the flames.

Meanwhile, the fire that broke out Monday morning in Evia was near its western coast. The fire department scrambled 64 firefighters with 26 vehicles, one ground team, nine helicopters and one water-dropping plane, and said the blaze was contained after several hours.