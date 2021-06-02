 Skip to main content
Greek labor unions call 24-hour general strike for June 10
AP

Greek labor unions call 24-hour general strike for June 10

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek labor unions are calling a 24-hour general strike for next week to protest proposed legislation which they say will jeopardize worker rights.

Public and private sector unions said they would join the strike set for June 10. The work stoppage is expected to disrupt services and transportation throughout the day.

The unions say a bill proposed by Greece's center-right government would make it more difficult for strikes to be called and would threaten such labor protections as the country's eight-hour workday and having Sundays as a non-working day.

The Greek government has said the proposed changes are designed to modernize labor legislation that has remained largely unchanged for decades and would not threaten the eight-hour workday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

