Here's why price of cryptocurrency Dogecoin is soaring to all-time highs

For the second time this week, Dogecoin has hit a milestone. And this time around, it may be thanks to one of the world's richest men.

The virtual currency, which features the face of a Shiba Inu dog as its logo, soared more than 100% to hit an all-time high of $0.298 Friday morning, according to cryptocurrency news and data provider Coindesk.

The latest increase comes just two days after it had surpassed ten cents in value for the first time as investors geared up for the direct listing of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global.

The latest boost comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a Dogecoin fan, said "Doge Barking at the moon" in a tweet. He also shared a photo of a painting by Spanish artist Joan Miró, which is titled "Dog Barking at the Moon."