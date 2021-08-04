 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Honda reverts to profit on recovery from pandemic damage
0 Comments
AP

Honda reverts to profit on recovery from pandemic damage

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Honda reverts to profit on recovery from pandemic damage

A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past the logo of Honda Motor Company in Tokyo on May 13, 2021. Honda returned to profitability in April-June, recording a 222.5 billion yen ($2 billion) profit, as better sales and costs cuts added to the Japanese automaker’s bottom line.

 Eugene Hoshiko

TOKYO (AP) — Honda returned to profitability in April-June, recording a 222.5 billion yen ($2 billion) profit, as better sales and costs cuts added to the Japanese automaker’s bottom line.

Honda Motor Co. had racked up a 80.8 billion yen loss the same period the previous year, when the entire auto industry was hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Honda's quarterly sales totaled 3.6 trillion yen ($33 billion), up nearly 69% on year, as global vehicles sales recovered in North America. Its motorcycle sales jumped in India and Indonesia.

Honda’s financial services improved because of the higher prices for used cars, while its aircraft operations suffered, according to the Tokyo-based maker of the CR-V sports-utility vehicle, Odyssey minivan, Gold Wing motorcycle and Asimo robot.

Honda raised its profit forecast for the year through March 2022, to 670 billion yen ($6.1 billion), revising its previous projection upward by 80 billion yen ($734 million), boosted by better sales and costs cuts.

But it slightly lowered its vehicle sales forecast for the fiscal year to 4.85 million vehicles from the previous 5 million vehicles. The new lower number is still better than the 4.5 million vehicles Honda sold the previous fiscal year through March.

It sold 998,000 vehicles in the April-June quarter, up from 792,000 the same period last year.

Honda’s results underline the recovery at Japanese automakers, which all have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and a global shortage of semiconductors.

Earlier Wednesday, Toyota Motor Corp. reported a record 897.8 billion yen ($8.2 billion) profit for the fiscal first quarter, zooming more than five-fold from last year.

———

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant over NY Attorney General's report

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Ban on 'Soul Cap' spotlights lack of diversity in swimming
World

Ban on 'Soul Cap' spotlights lack of diversity in swimming

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Alice Dearing has an afro, a voluminous puff nearly impossible to protect in most swimming caps. Her hair shrinks if it gets wet. And the chlorine? The chemicals in a pool can cause severe damage that requires substantial time and money to treat.

+8
Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home
World

Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who had a public feud with officials from her team at the Tokyo Games said Tuesday that they “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home to an autocratic government that has relentlessly stifled any criticism.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News