Honduras economic development zones worry residents, experts

Ordoñez said that’s because he himself didn’t know that until Hernández mentioned it on television in June.

Héctor Herrera, director of the nongovernmental Southern Platform Against ZEDEs, said that locals had told his organization that people from the industrial park had pressured them to sell their land or risk expropriation.

But Las Tapias communal leader Filadelfo Izaguirre said that while he had heard such rumors, no one had approached him about acquiring land. He has lived in the community for 48 years and said the 60-some families there would not easily part with their land.

“It would be a lie for me to say they had asked (us) to sell,” Izaguirre said. “But if that happens, we are going to defend our land and there could even be deaths.”

Victor Wilson, an investor and promoter of the industrial park, said there was no intention to expropriate property.

“Right now we are generating 500 jobs and our goal is to generate more than 2,400 jobs in San Marcos de Colon,” Wilson said. “This investment would not have happened without the ZEDE because the process is more agile and allows approval in 60 days.”

The normal process could take four years to start a project, he said.