Hong Kong police charge 4 journalists with collusion

Hong Kong security minister Chris Tang denied that the arrests would trigger a “white terror” — a term referring to a climate of fear caused by political repression — among journalists.

“Whoever committed an offense will be arrested, disregarding their background, whatever they do, or what are their professions,” he said.

“It doesn’t really matter. If they committed an offense, they will be arrested. And if there is any evidence, they will be prosecuted.”

The Hong Kong Journalists Association criticized the “repeated targeting of journalists” from Apple Daily, stating that it was “shocked and puzzled” by the arrest of Lam since the newspaper had already ceased operations.

The association also asked the government to explain how news and publishing work which has been legally carried out and is protected under the city's mini-constitution, the Basic Law, could endanger national security.

“Freedom of the press and the freedom to publish are important cornerstones for the success of an international city,” it said in a statement on its Facebook page.