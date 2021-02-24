Hungary rolls out China's Sinopharm jab amid lagging trust

The Hungarian government has accused opposition parties of fomenting distrust of its vaccination program, especially concerning those vaccines procured outside of the EU framework.

A steady decline in new coronavirus cases and deaths that began in late December reversed course early this month, and the government has emphasized that speeding up vaccinations is the only way to head off an apparent “third wave” of the pandemic. Hungary's procurement efforts have placed it in first place in the EU in the number of vaccine doses distributed to the country per 100 inhabitants, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, an EU agency.

Hungary has agreed to purchase 5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine over the next four months, enough to inoculate 2.5 million people with the two-round shot in the country of around 10 million. Successfully administering that quantity will depend on the level of public trust in Chinese and Russian vaccines, which Komaromi said has eroded after they were approved in Hungary without being inspected by the European Medicines Agency, the EU’s medicines regulator.

“The patients feel this, they know, they follow the news and unfortunately we (doctors) have to overcome this feeling of resentment in them one by one,” he said.