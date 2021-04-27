Hungary's parliament overhauls higher education amid outcry

It denies that public assets are endangered by their transfer to the foundations, and says the universities were given the choice of whether to be included in the reforms.

“We are talking here about public interest foundations ... so all the assets that these foundations have can only be used for public purposes, for the activities of higher education, and they do not become private property in any form,” the government’s international communications office told The Associated Press in an email.

Yet critics say the universities were coerced into adopting the new model, and haven't received any guarantees ensuring their academic autonomy.

Bernadett Szel, an independent lawmaker, said she believes the move is a means for Hungary's ruling party to maintain influence over key areas of public and cultural life, even if it loses power in closely watched elections next year.

“Basically a parallel state is being composed, a state within a state, where the next government has very little room to implement its election program. Because until then, the state is simply outsourced,” Szel said following the vote.