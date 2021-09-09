IAEA: Science, objectivity key to Fukushima water release

Evrard said that her team and the Japanese side discussed data necessary to compile a safe and transparent plan as well as how to disseminate information to concerned communities in Japan and abroad.

She said her team “will listen to all concerns expressed” and will provide answers by conducting “science-based review” carried out in a objective and transparent way.

After another preparatory discussion next month, the IAEA will send an 11-member team of experts to Japan in December for a fuller review of the project, which would include another visit to the plant, officials said.

That team will characterize the water to be released and evaluate the safety of the discharge process and its radiation impact on humans and the environment. They also plan to conduct water and marine water sampling.

Evrard said that team will include diverse members from multiple countries, possibly including China and South Korea, for greater transparency and in order to address diverse views.

The contaminated water at the plant has been stored in about 1,000 tanks, which the plant’s operator, TEPCO, says will reach their capacity late next year.