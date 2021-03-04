In big shift, Germany to give AstraZeneca shots to over 65s

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s independent vaccine committee has formally approved giving the AstraZeneca shot to people age 65 and over, and recommended waiting 12 weeks between giving the first and second doses, the health minister said Thursday.

The decision is “good news for older people who are waiting for a vaccination," said the minister, Jens Spahn. "They will get vaccinated faster.”

The vaccine made by British-Swedish company AstraZeneca is one of three authorized for use in the 27-nation European Union. Yet several countries, including Germany, initially restricted it to people under 65, or in some cases under 55, citing a lack of data on its effectiveness in older people.

But the publication of new data on its effectiveness and pressure to speed up the EU's slow vaccine rollout has prompted authorities across the bloc to revise their stances.

The independent committee, known by its German acronym StiKo, advised waiting 12 weeks between administering the first and second AstraZeneca shots, as studies show this increases the vaccine's effectiveness, Spahn said. Britain, which has had a notably successful vaccination rollout, has been going with the 12-week spacing for vaccine shots since last year.