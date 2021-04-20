In race to rearm, Greece seeks partnerships, more hardware

The air force has already begun overhauling its fleet of U.S.-made F-16 fighters and has placed a 2.3 billion-euro order to buy 18 French-made Rafale fighter jets, some currently in service with France’s military, along with an upgrade of compatible missiles.

Companies from five NATO allies, including the U.S., France and Britain, are also vying for a naval contract to provide new frigates.

In the wake of the crisis with Turkey, Greece has ramped up military cooperation with Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, with joint training exercises to seek stronger regional partnerships — a move strongly supported by the U.S.

“What makes (these exercises) really unique is the way in which Greece is able to build bridges between our NATO allies and key regional partners like Israel, UAE, Cyprus,” U.S. Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt told The Associated Press, pausing as jets screamed overhead. Pyatt earlier flew in a U.S. F-16 at Andravida air base.