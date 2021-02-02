India heavily increases security at farmer protest sites

One protester died and several hundred police officers were injured in the clashes. Officials have not said how many farmers were injured.

The situation remains tense, with authorities extending an internet shutdown at the protest sites to midnight Tuesday.

On Monday, Twitter temporarily suspended the account of one of the protesting farmers' groups, Kisan Ekta Morcha, but restored it hours later after online outrage. The social media platform said in a statement that it acted upon a “valid legal request” issued by an authority, adding that it may withhold access to “certain content” if it receives a “properly scoped request from an authorized entity.”

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, or United Farmers Front, a coalition of farmers spearheading the protests, said the measures are “part of multiple attacks being organized by the government, police and administration.”

The group has said it will hold a three-hour nationwide strike on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi, senior leader of the main opposition Congress Party, condemned the new measures, tweeting: “Build bridges, not walls!”

Multiple rounds of talks between the government and the farmers have failed to end the stalemate.

Farmers say the new laws will lead to the cartelization and commercialization of agriculture. The Modi government has said the reforms will benefit farmers and boost production through private investment.

