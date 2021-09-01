Indian-Swiss tycoon could owe $137 million in back taxes

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s highest court has ruled that an Indian-Swiss tycoon could owe the Geneva region more than 125 million francs (about $137 million) in back taxes amid allegations that he tried to pass himself off as a resident of Monaco and falsified the value of his fortune.

In revelations brought to light Wednesday in Swiss media, the Federal Tribunal in Lausanne on Aug. 17 upheld a decision to freeze assets belonging to Prakash Hinduja in connection with a much larger tax debt to local authorities than he had originally claimed between 2008 and 2017.

French-language daily 24 Heures said the wrongdoing came to light after an investigation by Geneva prosecutors opened three years ago over alleged human trafficking and usury involving workers at the Geneva villa where Hinduja and his family have lived.

A prosecutor then told tax authorities that Hinduja still resided in Geneva, despite claims of residency in Monaco since 2007. He also allegedly benefitted from undisclosed payouts from a trust on the Isle of Man, which misrepresented the size of his fortune and thus — like the claim of Monaco residency — had lowered his tax liability in Switzerland.