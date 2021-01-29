India's opposition shuns Parliament, backs farmers' demands

NEW DELHI (AP) — Major Indian opposition parties boycotted the opening day of Parliament’s budget session Friday in solidarity with farmers engaged in a 2-month standoff over new agricultural laws the government refuses to repeal.

The protests were marked by violence on Tuesday, India’s Republic Day, when tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and on foot stormed the 17th century Red Fort in a brief but shocking takeover that played out live on news channels. Clashes between the protesters and government forces left one protester dead and nearly 400 police officers injured.

India’s ceremonial President Ram Nath Kovind listed the government’s priorities in an address to Parliament. The budget is to be presented on Monday.

He described the violence as "unfortunate” and said people in a democracy are expected to respect the rule of law.

A statement by the Congress party said 16 opposition parties boycotted the president’s address to Parliament "in full solidarity with the agitating farmers, whom the Modi government is trying to defame.”