 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Inflation in 19 nations using euro hits record high of 4.9%

  • 0
Inflation in 19 nations using euro hits record high of 4.9%

FILE - People fill up the shopping streets in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Official figures show that consumer prices across the 19 countries that use the euro currency are rising at a record rate. The European Union’s statistics agency said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 that the eurozone’s annual inflation rate hit 4.9% in November, largely as a result of a huge spike in energy costs.

 Martin Meissner

LONDON (AP) — Consumer prices across the 19 countries that use the euro currency are rising at a record rate as a result of a huge spike in energy costs this year, official figures showed Tuesday.

Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency, said the eurozone's annual inflation rate hit 4.9% in November, the highest since records began in 1997 and up from 4.1% in October, the previous high mark.

Like others, the eurozone, which is made up of 19 economies including France and Germany, is enduring big price hikes as a result of the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and blockages in supply chains.

Across the eurozone, inflation is running at multiyear highs, including in Germany, Europe's largest economy, where the annual rate has hit 6%.

The eurozone's core inflation rate, which strips out potentially volatile items such as alcohol, energy, food and tobacco, also spiked higher in November to an annual rate of 2.6% from 2%.

People are also reading…

That points to the headline rate already having second-round effects, through higher wages, for example.

The increases, under normal circumstances, would likely pile pressure on the European Central Bank to start mulling the prospect of raising its main interest rate from a record low of zero. The bank is tasked with setting policy to meet a 2% inflation target.

However, the recently discovered omicron variant of the coronavirus has prompted some uncertainty over the global economic outlook, and as a result, central banks around the world are expected to hold back from announcing any big policy changes soon.

Many economists think the inflation spike over recent months will reverse next year as base effects linked with the sharp fall in prices during the pandemic last year, primarily of energy, are stripped out from annual comparisons.

Records started being compiled about the euro two years before its actual launch in 1999. For the first three years of its existence, it was an invisible currency that was traded on foreign exchange markets and used for accounting purposes and electronic payments. In 2002, euro notes and coins first came into circulation, replacing historic currencies such as the French franc, the German deutschmark and the Italian lira.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread.

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

LUXOR, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian authorities were unveiling Thursday a renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years, the latest government project undertaken to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures.

In omicron hot spot, somber mood as S Africa faces variant

In omicron hot spot, somber mood as S Africa faces variant

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — The overcast, drizzly skies match the somber mood at the Tshwane University of Technology, a hot spot in South Africa’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases, apparently driven by the new omicron variant that is leading countries around the world to impose new restrictions.

Amid riots, France to consider some autonomy for Guadeloupe

Amid riots, France to consider some autonomy for Guadeloupe

LE GOSIER, Guadeloupe (AP) — France’s government is offering to discuss some autonomy for the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, which has been wracked by virus-related rioting and strikes that reflect long-running frustrations over inequality with the French mainland.

Solomon Islands violence recedes but not underlying tension

Solomon Islands violence recedes but not underlying tension

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Violence receded Friday in the capital of the Solomon Islands, but the government showed no signs of addressing the underlying grievances that sparked two days of riots, including concerns about the country's increasing links with China.

More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more

More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it's not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versions of the virus.

Solomon Islands leader blames foreign powers for unrest

Solomon Islands leader blames foreign powers for unrest

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Friday blamed foreign interference over his government’s decision to switch alliances from Taiwan to Beijing for anti-government protests, arson and looting that have ravaged the capital Honiara in recent days.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News