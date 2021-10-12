 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

International court backs Somalia in sea dispute with Kenya

  • Updated
  • 0
International court backs Somalia in sea dispute with Kenya

Map shows the Kenya-Somalia coastline and disputed area.

 staff

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The International Court of Justice has sided with Somalia in its dispute with neighboring Kenya over a maritime boundary in a case affecting a territory potentially rich in oil and gas.

The ruling on Tuesday by the United Nations’ highest court is legally binding, though the court has no enforcement powers. The court rejected Kenya’s claim of the maritime boundary it sought, saying Kenya had not consistently maintained it. Instead, it leaned closer to Somalia’s claim of a straight line into the Indian Ocean from their border.

“Congratulations to the Somali people, we have succeeded in capturing our seas,” Somalia's minister of information, Osman Dubbe, tweeted.

But the court rejected Somalia’s pursuit of reparations after the country alleged that some of Kenya’s maritime activities had violated its sovereignty.

Kenya last week said it would not recognize the court's judgment, alleging that the judicial process had “obvious and inherent bias.” Its statement acknowledged that the judgment would have “profound security, political, social and economic ramifications in the region and beyond,” while urging Kenyans to remain calm.

The court based at The Hague noted that it “cannot ignore the context of the civil war” that destabilized Somalia for years and limited its government functions. It also found “no compelling evidence that Somalia has acquiesced” to Kenya’s claim of a maritime boundary along a parallel line of latitude.

People are also reading…

Somalia filed the ICJ case over the countries’ maritime boundary in 2014, contributing to their strained relations.

“The unraveling of relations has already negatively impacted efforts by Nairobi and Mogadishu to confront (extremist group) al-Shabab’s lethal insurgency. Far better than more confrontation would be talks to agree on a mutually accepted way to implement the judgment,” International Crisis Group researcher Meron Elias said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MOSCOW (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder.

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country.

Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers

Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian police on Saturday arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as a suspect days after nine people were killed in a deadly escalation of yearlong demonstrations by tens of thousands of farmers against contentious agriculture laws in northern India, a police officer said.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Milky Way stuns over the Chilean Desert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News