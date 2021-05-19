Iran talks resume amid growing hopes of a resolution

The U.S. hasn't been represented directly at the talks, which started in early April, but does have a delegation in Vienna and representatives from the other countries have been shuttling between it and the Iranian side.

The 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

The ultimate goal is to prevent Iran from obtaining an atomic bomb, which it insists it doesn't want to do. Trump pulled out in 2018 saying it wasn't broad enough in scope and needed to be renegotiated.

He embarked upon a campaign of “maximum pressure” aimed at bringing Iran back to the negotiating table, reimposing sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.

Iran has refused to engage in any direct talks with the U.S., however, and has instead been steadily violating the restrictions of the JCPOA, like enriching uranium to a greater purity than permitted, stockpiling more enriched uranium than allowed and using more advanced centrifuges, to try and pressure the other powers for economic relief.

U.S. President Joe Biden says he wants to rejoin the deal, but that Iran needs to return to full compliance.