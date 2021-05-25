Iran, world powers resume talks on US return to nuclear deal

Russia's delegate, Mikhail Ulyanov, who has consistently been the most optimistic about the possibility of an agreement, suggested a resolution was in sight.

“I think it can be final," he tweeted about the fifth round. “But in order to be on the safe side I would prefer to say: let's see.”

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. unilaterally out of the agreement saying that it was not broad enough and needed to be renegotiated. As part of a “maximum pressure” campaign, he reimposed sanctions and added additional ones on Iran in an effort to bring Tehran back to the table.

Iran's economy was crippled by the move but it has refused new talks, instead retaliating by slowly and steadily breaking the restrictions of the JCPOA in an effort to pressure the other parties involved, thus far unsuccessfully, to come up with incentives to offset the American sanctions.

Biden, who was vice president when the original deal was negotiated, has said he wants the U.S. to rejoin but that Iran has to return to complete compliance. Iran has insisted that all American sanctions imposed under Trump be dropped, including measures that were taken in response to non-nuclear issues.