Irish health system struggling to recover from cyberattack

The hackers threatened to leak documents within 10 days if AXA does not pay an unspecified ransom.

AXA said this month that it would stop writing cyber-insurance policies in France that reimburse customers for extortion payments made to ransomware criminals, saying the practice encourages more such attacks.

In a new case, ransomware took down IT systems across five hospitals south of Auckland, New Zealand, forcing staff to cancel some elective surgeries preventing doctors from accessing clinical records, authorities said.

Ransomware attacks have surged in the past year, though there may be a dip following the worst attack to date on U.S. critical infrastructure. A nearly week-long shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies the east coast with 45% of its petroleum products, led U.S. President Joe Biden to vow retaliation.

That prompted the moderator of one of the most popular darknet criminal forums, XS, to disavow ransomware syndicates and to ban them from recruiting and conducting other business on the forum. But experts say it’s typical for criminals to lay low when law enforcement scrutiny gets acute.