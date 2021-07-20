Israeli PM vows to 'act aggressively' over Ben & Jerry's ban

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the head of Unilever on Tuesday that Israel will "act aggressively" against Ben & Jerry's over the subsidiary's decision to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem.

British consumer goods conglomerate Unilever acquired the Vermont-based ice cream company in 2000. Ben & Jerry's said in a statement on Monday that it had informed its longstanding licensee — responsible for manufacturing and distributing the ice cream in Israel — that it will not renew the license agreement when it expires at the end of 2022.

Bennett's office said in a statement that he spoke with Unilever CEO Alan Jope about what he called Ben & Jerry's "clearly anti-Israel step," adding that the move would have "serious consequences, legal and otherwise, and that it will act aggressively against all boycott actions directed against its citizens."

The announcement was one of the highest-profile company rebukes of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war. Most of the international community considers these settlements illegal under international law and an impediment to peace with the Palestinians.