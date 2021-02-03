Italy looks to "Super Mario" Draghi to end political crisis

“It is therefore my duty to make an appeal to all the forces in the parliament so that they grant the confidence to a high profile government not linked to any political force,” Mattarella said.

Italy, the third-largest economy in the European Union, had been heading into a recession even before it became the first country in the West to be hit by COVID-19 last February. The ensuing economic devastation has only made matters worse, with gross domestic product falling 8.8% last year and nearly 450,000 jobs lost, national statistics agency ISTAT reported this week.

After the government crisis erupted, Mattarella asked the president of the lower Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, to sound out political leaders to see if an alternative coalition could be formed. Fico reported back Tuesday evening that he had failed, and Mattarella then summoned Draghi.

Renzi, who was premier from 2014-2016, blamed Conte’s forces for the failed negotiations, saying they had rejected his proposals. He suggested he was pleased with the outcome, praising Mattarella’s “wise” decision.

The right-wing opposition, which had been leading the polls prior to the government tumult, still pressed for an early election, though the Forza Italia party of ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi indicated its support for a “high-profile” government.