Italy rejects two-state deal for ethnically divided Cyprus

Ankara and the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, Ersin Tatar, insist that a “cooperative relationship” between two states is their “new vision” that would break decades of negotiations deadlock.

Tatar also said he doesn't want the European Union to be involved in any peace talks because of any apparent pro-Greek Cypriot bias. Cyprus joined the EU in 2004, but only the internationally recognized south enjoys full benefits.

EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell this week called Cyprus' division “clearly an EU problem" and said that the sooner the bloc “becomes fully involved in the renewed settlement talks, the better."

An overwhelming majority of Greek Cypriots reject any deal that would legitimize the island’s partition.

Di Maio said he and Christodoulides discussed bolstering energy cooperation as Italian energy company Eni and partner Total of France have secured oil and gas exploration and drilling rights in seven of 13 offshore ‘blocks’ inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.