 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Japan regrets Sri Lanka's scrapping of port terminal deal
0 comments
AP

Japan regrets Sri Lanka's scrapping of port terminal deal

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Japanese Embassy said Wednesday it regrets a decision by Sri Lanka's government to scrap a deal to develop a port terminal with Japan and India after weeks of protests by trade unions and opposition parties.

An embassy official said on condition of anonymity that it is unfortunate that the government unilaterally announced that development and operation of Colombo Port's East Container Terminal will be carried out solely by Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka had agreed to develop the strategic terminal under a deal in which India and Japan were to own 49% of the terminal’s shares while Sri Lanka’s Ports Authority would hold 51%.

Opponents of the agreement said it was a selloff of a profitable venture that should be held by the state.

On Tuesday, the government declared the East Container Terminal, which is already in operation, would be wholly owned by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority. It said it would instead develop the port’s West Container Terminal with investment from India and Japan.

The Indian Embassy on Tuesday said it still expects Sri Lanka to implement the agreement the three countries reached in 2019 and was reaffirmed by a Cabinet decision three months ago.

Japan and especially India with close physical proximity to Sri Lanka have been concerned about growing Chinese influence in the island nation.

China considers Sri Lanka to be a critical link in its massive “Belt and Road” global infrastructure building initiative and has provided billions of dollars in loans for Sri Lankan projects over the past decade. The projects include a seaport, airport, port city, highways and power stations.

China already operates the Colombo International Container Terminal as a joint venture with the Ports Authority.

Critics say the Chinese-funded projects are not financially viable and that Sri Lanka will face difficulty in repaying the loans.

In 2017, Sri Lanka leased a Chinese-built port located near busy shipping routes to a Chinese company for 99 years to end the heavy burden of repaying the Chinese loan the island nation received to build it.

The facility is part of Beijing’s plan for a line of ports stretching from Chinese waters to the Persian Gulf. China has also agreed to provide a $989 million loan to Sri Lanka to build an expressway that will connect its tea-growing central region to the Chinese-run seaport.

Japan and India are members of Quad, a group of Indo-Pacific nations that also includes the U.S. and Australia that is seeking to counter Chinese influence in the region.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town
World

Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town

  • Updated

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The abstract figures of naked women gyrating to the rhythms of a five-piece band had shocked many people almost 60 years ago as they eyed the artwork for the first time on the walls of a popular restaurant-nightclub in Cyprus.

+24
AP PHOTOS: Venice has people in masks but no Carnival fun
World

AP PHOTOS: Venice has people in masks but no Carnival fun

  • Updated

VENICE, Italy (AP) — In another year, masks would be a sign of the gaiety in Venice, an accessory worn for games and parties as big crowds parade about to show off their frivolous, fanciful costumes, especially ones with decorative face coverings.

+28
Correction: Myanmar story
World

Correction: Myanmar story

  • Updated

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — In Feb. 1 coverage of the military coup in Myanmar, The Associated Press erroneously reported that an announcement of the takeover linked the move in part on the government’s decision to allow the November 2020 election to proceed despite the coronavirus pandemic. While parties aligned with the military had previously sought an election delay due to the pandemic, the reason was not cited in the formal announcement of the takeover.

Watch Now: Related Video

Firefighters battle extreme conditions as Wooroloo Fire rages in Australia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News