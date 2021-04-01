 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Japan to put Osaka, 2 other areas under virus semi-emergency
0 comments
AP

Japan to put Osaka, 2 other areas under virus semi-emergency

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is set to designate Osaka and two other prefectures for new virus control steps Thursday as infections in those areas rise less than four months before the Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka, neighboring Hyogo and Miyagi prefecture in the north have had sharp increases in daily cases since early March, soon after Japan scaled down its partial and non-binding state of emergency that began in January. Japan lifted the state of emergency in the Tokyo area on March 21, fully ending the measures aimed at slowing the coronavirus and relieving pressure on medical systems treating COVID-19 patients.

Experts have raised concerns about Osaka’s rapid spike and the burden on its medical systems. An international figure skating event is scheduled in mid-April in Osaka city, which will be placed under the new measures.

The government is to formally announce the measures later Thursday. Economy revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a government panel meeting the three prefectures would be designated for semi-emergency status under a new rampancy prevention law beginning next Monday for one month.

The law enacted in February is designed to target specific municipalities as a pre-emergency measure and allows prefectural leaders to request or order business owners to shorten operating hours and take other steps. It allows compensation for those who comply and fines for violators.

Japan has so far managed the pandemic much better than the United States and Europe without imposing a binding lockdown. But Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government has been struggling to control the spread of the virus while minimizing damage to the economy.

Japan had 474,773 cases and 9,162 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the health ministry. Osaka reported 599 daily new cases Wednesday, surpassing Tokyo’s 414.

Dr. Ryuji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases who heads a government COVID-19 advisory board, told reporters Wednesday a new upsurge has already started in parts of the country, including western and northern Japan.

He said infections from new variants of the virus believed to be more contagious are rapidly on the rise in the Osaka region.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 31

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
World

2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Two additional tugboats deployed Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.

+18
Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed
World

Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Salvage teams on Monday finally freed the colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

+15
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
World

With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Experts boarded the massive container ship Tuesday that had blocked Egypt's vital Suez Canal and disrupted global trade for nearly a week, seeking answers to a single question that could have billions of dollars in legal repercussions: What went wrong?

+9
WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals
World

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

+37
Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup
World

Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup

  • Updated

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — As Myanmar’s military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade Saturday in the country's capital, soldiers and police elsewhere killed scores of people while suppressing protests in the deadliest bloodletting since last month's coup.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News