Japan's Nissan returns to profit, forecasts profit for year

Quarterly sales almost doubled to 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) from 1.2 trillion yen a year earlier.

Nissan, based in the port city of Yokohama, kept unchanged its projection for global vehicle sales at 4.4 million vehicles, climbing 9% from 4 million vehicles sold in the last fiscal year.

Ghosn, sent in by French alliance partner Renault in 1999 to lead a near-bankrupt Nissan, was arrested on charges of under-reporting his future compensation and of breach of trust in using Nissan money for personal gain.

He fled to Lebanon, the nation of his ancestry, while out on bail in late 2019. Ghosn says he is innocent.

In its earnings report, Nissan reiterated its complaints against Ghosn, saying he hurt the company by buying homes in Lebanon and Brazil, giving payments to his sister and using a corporate jet for personal reasons.

Ghosn has said he needed the homes, his sister’s help and jet travel for his work.

An American and his son, extradited to Japan from the U.S. on charges of helping a criminal escape, were convicted earlier this month for their involvement in Ghosn’s flight from Japan.