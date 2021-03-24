Japan's Toyota, Isuzu, Hino join in truck technology tie up

“And so we just have to give it a try, and then try again. It is through that process of repetition Toyota has achieved what it has.”

The three companies plan to develop electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles, autonomous driving and electronic platforms for trucks, allowing them to cut costs, promote ecological infrastructure and boost traffic safety.

“Companies must take up innovation if we hope to build a better society,” said Isuzu President Masanori Katayama.

Apart from their mutual stake holdings, Isuzu, Hino, and Toyota are jointly setting up a company called Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corp. in Tokyo, to promote their partnership and plan technology and services, the company presidents said, appearing together at an online news conference.

Capitalized at 10 million yen ($93,000), the new company will be 80% owned by Toyota, 10% each by Isuzu and Hino.

“This new framework is a certain step toward helping solve society’s challenges,” said Yoshio Shimo, Hino president.

A key project in the Toyota-Isuzu-Hino tie-up is introducing fuel cell trucks in a “hydrogen-based society” model being developed in Fukushima Prefecture, which was hit by the tsunami, earthquake, nuclear disasters of March 2011.