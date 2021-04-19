Johnson scraps Delhi trip; UK puts India on virus 'red list'

Hancock said the U.K. has recorded 103 cases of a new virus variant that was first identified in India. Scientists are investigating whether it spreads more rapidly or is more resistant to existing vaccines than the original strain.

India reported 273,810 new infections on Monday, its highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic. It has now reported more than 15 million infections, second only to the United States.

The Indian Health Ministry also reported 1,619 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll over 178,769. India has the fourth-highest number of deaths after the U.S., Brazil and Mexico but has a much larger population.

New Delhi, where Johnson and Modi had been due to meet, was placed under a weeklong lockdown Monday as the explosive surge in cases pushed the Indian capital’s health system to its limit. The soaring cases and deaths come just months after India thought it had seen the worst of the pandemic.

Johnson said it was “only sensible” to postpone the trip, given “the shape of the pandemic there." He said he hoped Modi would be able to come to Britain for the Group of 7 summit in June, to which India has been invited as a guest.