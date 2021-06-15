Kim warns of 'tense' food situation, longer COVID lockdown

During the plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee that opened Tuesday, Kim urged officials to find ways to boost agricultural production, saying the country’s food situation "is now getting tense.”

KCNA said Kim also “set forth the tasks for the state to maintain perfect anti-epidemic state” — indicating North Korea would extend its pandemic lockdown despite the stress on its economy.

Experts widely doubt North Korea's claim that it has not had a single COVID-19 case, given its poor health infrastructure and a porous border with China, its major ally and economic lifeline.

Kim had called for the party meeting to review national efforts to rebuild the economy for the first half of the year. While addressing the “unfavorable” conditions and challenges on Tuesday, Kim also expressed appreciation over what he described as improvements, claiming that the country’s industrial output so far has increased by 25% from last year, KCNA said.

The report said the Central Committee meeting will continue but did not specify until when.