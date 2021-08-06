Knockout blow? Bidder for UK's Morrisons raises offer

LONDON (AP) — A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Fortress has increased its offer to buy Morrisons, Britain's fourth-largest supermarket chain, a move that it hopes will deal a knockout blow to a rival bidder.

In a statement Friday, Fortress said it was increasing its offer for Morrisons by 400 million pounds to 6.7 billion pounds ($9.3 billion). Its previous offer had already been approved by the Morrisons board.

The consortium, which also includes the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments, said the offer represents a 52% premium on Morrisons' 178 pence per share price at the close before the first takeover proposal.

However, it said it had to go higher amid “speculation regarding a possible counter-offer” by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, another group of investors.

Under British takeover rules, CD&R has to place a firm bid or walk away from table by Aug. 9. Its previous offer of 5.5 billion pounds was rejected in July.

Morrisons' board urged shareholders to back the new offer at a special meeting on Aug. 16.

Morrisons employs about 110,000 people, operates 497 stores and 339 gas stations across the U.K.