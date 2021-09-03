Lagging in polls, Merkel party's candidate seeks expert help

That was a reference to the Social Democrats' left-leaning party leaders, whom members chose over the pragmatic Scholz in 2019, and other figures on the party's left.

As its poll ratings have declined, the Union bloc has issued increasingly frequent warnings that Scholz would form a government with the hard-left opposition Left Party. Scholz has refused to rule out that option, but it also doesn't appear very likely.

Parties don't necessarily have to finish first in German elections to win the chancellery, since much depends on what coalitions they can form in the weeks and months afterward — but it certainly helps. And a senior Laschet ally insisted that the Union must set its sights on regaining the lead.

“We absolutely must not be content with second place, because second place ultimately means opposition and first place means an option to govern," said Bavarian governor Markus Soeder, who battled Laschet for the Union's nomination to run for chancellor earlier this year and has often sounded impatient with the bloc's campaign.

Soeder dismissed the idea of it serving as a junior coalition partner in a future government.

“If the Union is not No. 1 and by some distance, then there will be a left-wing government — whether it's a very left-wing one or a diluted left-wing coalition,” he said.

