Lebanese parliament approves World Bank loan to help poor

Since Lebanon’s economic and financial crisis began in late 2019, there have been different exchange rates for the dollar in the highly-indebted country, including the official rate with about 1,500 pounds to the dollar, the black market rate, and a cash withdrawal rate from U.S. dollar accounts in local banks, with at 3,900 pounds for $1.

Using the rate of 6,240 pounds to the dollar in helping poor families means they are being short-changed, getting about 62% of what they would be getting on the black market rate.

Lawyer and anti-corruption activist Nizar Saghieh slammed it as another tax on the poor. “It is being imposed not on the richest but the poorest,” he wrote.

The economic crisis has led to a projected 19.2% decline in gross domestic product, triple-digit inflation and is pushing 1.7 million people below the poverty line. Some 22% of the population is expected to fall into extreme poverty.

Lebanon has a population of 6 million people, including a million Syrian refugees.