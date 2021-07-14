Lithuania struggles with migrant influx opened by Belarus

Once in Minsk, Hamad said he and others were taken to a hotel where their passports were seized. Four days later, cars picked them up in groups of three.

“The driver spoke Kurdish. He dropped us at dusk in the middle of the forest and pointed in the direction towards the European Union,” Hamad said.

Another Iraqi, Haidar al-Garawg, said he paid $1,500 to reach Minsk and had hiked with others through a forest and even a swamp, "but we kept walking through the water.”

"We faced wild animals and all other things. I thought we are going to die in that forest. But thanks to God! He saved us and made it possible for us to arrive here,” al-Garawg said.

None of the 160 housed at the Verebiejai school has a passport. Some say they lost their documents on their trek, while others say they were confiscated in Belarus.

Lithuanian authorities are using the migrants' phones to identify them while overwhelmed regional courts process their asylum applications.

On Tuesday, Lithuania's parliament passed legislation to speed up deportations of those crossing the border illegally. Critics say this might violate their human rights, but the government and lawmakers dismiss that.