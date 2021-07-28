Little hope for 5 missing workers at German blast site

BERLIN (AP) — Officials said Wednesday they have little hope of finding five missing workers alive, a day after an explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies in western Germany that killed at least two people and injured 31 others.

Tuesday's explosion at the waste management facility of the Chempark site sent a large black cloud of smoke into the air and ignited a blaze that took firefighters almost four hours to extinguish. The industrial park is located in the city of Leverkusen, near Cologne.

“The events of yesterday shocked us all,” said Frank Hyldmar, the chief executive of Currenta, which operates the Chempark industrial park

“At least two people lost their lives,” he said. “Five are currently still missing. We no longer have much hope of finding them alive.”

He added that of the 31 injured, one person was still in a life-threatening condition.

The cause of the explosion isn't yet known. Police are expected to begin their investigation in the coming days.

Currenta said the blast was linked to storage tanks filled with solvents.